W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.63-4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.73. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.630-4.730 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.