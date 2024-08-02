W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47), Yahoo Finance reports. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. W. P. Carey updated its FY24 guidance to $4.63-4.73 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.630-4.730 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $58.11. 158,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,647. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

