Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Benchmark reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.35. 4,996,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $88.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.