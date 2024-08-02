Wahed Invest LLC Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 667,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

