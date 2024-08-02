Wahed Invest LLC Buys 144 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.95. 718,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,143. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.18 and a 200 day moving average of $212.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $263.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.80.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

