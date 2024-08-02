Wahed Invest LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after buying an additional 57,956 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in argenx by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in argenx by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $16.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,980. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $532.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.51.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $546.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.37.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

