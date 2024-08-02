Wahed Invest LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,242,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after purchasing an additional 222,290 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after purchasing an additional 199,334 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $107,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

