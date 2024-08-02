Wahed Invest LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after buying an additional 555,250 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $237,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,994,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE:IEX traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.12. 658,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,614. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.30 and a 200 day moving average of $219.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

