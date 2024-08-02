Wahed Invest LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,772. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

