Wahed Invest LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $377,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $3,931,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $1,700,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $7.61 on Friday, hitting $302.22. 704,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

