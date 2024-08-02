Wahed Invest LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 8,696,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

