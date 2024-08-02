Wahed Invest LLC Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after acquiring an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $102,886,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $67,476,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.42.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $20.28 on Friday, hitting $322.30. The company had a trading volume of 447,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,998. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.