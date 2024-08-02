Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $363.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $325.00 to $363.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Waters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.58.

Get Waters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waters

Waters Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of WAT traded down $18.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Waters has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.79 and a 200 day moving average of $321.51. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Waters by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.