Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $327.66, but opened at $351.28. Waters shares last traded at $342.55, with a volume of 31,981 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.58.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.77. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

