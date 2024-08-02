Wells Fargo & Company Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.63.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.27. 5,646,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,356,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 23.32%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

