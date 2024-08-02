Wells Fargo & Company Trims Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Target Price to $19.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATEC

Alphatec Trading Down 2.9 %

Alphatec stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 381,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,434. The firm has a market cap of $902.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 758.98% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,310 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,451,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 702,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,125,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 690,022 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.