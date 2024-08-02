WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WCC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.33.

WCC traded down $7.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.13. 389,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,876. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $122.30 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.31.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

