Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Western Digital stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.65. 1,571,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,991 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Western Digital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 627,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,556,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 47.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

