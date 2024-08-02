Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

NYSE:WU traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,135,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,803. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

