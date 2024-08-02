Whitbread (LON:WTB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,797.70

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,797.70 ($35.99) and last traded at GBX 2,807 ($36.11), with a volume of 2232790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,901 ($37.32).

WTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($54.03) to GBX 4,000 ($51.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,122.50 ($40.17).

The company has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,780.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,935.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,174.20.

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($38.05), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($208,361.31). Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

