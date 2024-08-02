Whitbread (LON:WTB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,797.70

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,797.70 ($35.99) and last traded at GBX 2,807 ($36.11), with a volume of 2232790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,901 ($37.32).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($54.03) to GBX 4,000 ($51.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,122.50 ($40.17).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTB
Whitbread Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($38.05), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($208,361.31). Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Trading Halts Explained
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.