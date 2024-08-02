Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $358.32.

WING stock traded down $19.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $352.15. 124,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,551. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $431.03. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.38 and its 200 day moving average is $360.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,431.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 542.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $11,006,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

