WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

WPP Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,848. WPP has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 767.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

