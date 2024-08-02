WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$252.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$245.00 to C$252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$265.00 to C$273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$246.92.

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSP Global stock traded down C$5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$218.77. 28,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$174.39 and a 52 week high of C$230.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$214.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$212.33.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

