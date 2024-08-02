Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 88,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 174,104 shares.The stock last traded at $49.32 and had previously closed at $49.84.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

