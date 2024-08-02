Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ameren in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Trading Down 0.3 %

AEE opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $86.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5,007.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.