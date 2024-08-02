Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $536.74 million and approximately $94.80 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.87 or 0.00051978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00038971 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00015298 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

