Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZETA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Zeta Global Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of ZETA traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 83.92% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

