Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.98

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.98 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 10368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5,392.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.