1,209 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,427 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 605,591 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Kroger by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 590,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

