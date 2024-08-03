13,415 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.2% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,093,000 after buying an additional 185,355 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

