1,504 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

