175,000 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.23% of EPR Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE EPR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 742,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,737. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 8.45. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.73.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

