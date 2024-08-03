20,403 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $8,324,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $7,081,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 306,716 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 709,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 264,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $3,214,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cannae Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CNNE opened at $20.22 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.82%.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

