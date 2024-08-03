217,082 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 217,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,178,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.14% of Steel Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $121.28 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.34.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen 1,825 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

