256,586 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $257,189,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,354,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,194 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,435,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,022. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

