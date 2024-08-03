29,600 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.56. 1,738,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,445. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.