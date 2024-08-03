302,034 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 302,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,646,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth $649,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Loews by 11.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 506,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,687,000 after purchasing an additional 50,514 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Loews Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of L traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 573,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.58. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,628 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,053. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

