31,829 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 197,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,238,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
JKHY stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.21. 331,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.99.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
