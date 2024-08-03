33,168 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 1.8% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,195,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

