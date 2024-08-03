382,969 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 382,969 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,183,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Tapestry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TPR shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Insider Activity

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,773. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

