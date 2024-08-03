3,994 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Bought by American Trust

American Trust bought a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in AZEK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. 1,835,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,332. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.72.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

