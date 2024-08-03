401 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 401 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $256.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

