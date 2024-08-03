52,200 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 44.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,093 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $19,372,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1,122.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of M stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 2.18.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Macy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.
Macy’s Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
