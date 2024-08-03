5,723 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OWL shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

