5,833 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,060.1% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 133,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 564,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

USB opened at $42.33 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

