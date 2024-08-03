61,134 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Bought by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,804 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,420,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 495,778 shares during the period. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 467,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,622. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

