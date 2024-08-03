64,315 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after buying an additional 165,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after buying an additional 186,562 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,370,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,051,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,557,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 3.0 %

OMC traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

