715 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.65.

Boeing Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $169.95 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.37. The company has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.