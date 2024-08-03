811 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $284.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.25 and its 200-day moving average is $249.09. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $287.14.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Gamble, Jr. 1,350 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

