9,381 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,381 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Tapestry by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $211,611,000 after buying an additional 2,504,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,121,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,055,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

